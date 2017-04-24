Classroom discipline: Legislature debates, does not decide

Lawmakers debated a bill Monday that would authorize teachers to restrain violent students and remove unruly students from the classroom with less worry of legal action. Introduced by Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, LB 595 would allow teachers and administrators to use physical force or restraint to subdue a student who becomes violent toward himself or herself, or toward another student, a teacher or an administrator.

