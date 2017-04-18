Business incentives tabled for renovation request

The quality growth fund review committee tabled a request Monday for financial help in renovating a building on Jeffers St / U.S. Highway 83. Enzo Athletic Performance, which currently operates a workout and training center at 1204 West A, wants to move into the building at 206 N. Jeffers formerly occupied by Midwest Screen Print. Jason and Kayla Jensen, the Enzo owners, would buy and renovate the building at a cost of around $238,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.