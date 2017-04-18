Business incentives tabled for renovation request
The quality growth fund review committee tabled a request Monday for financial help in renovating a building on Jeffers St / U.S. Highway 83. Enzo Athletic Performance, which currently operates a workout and training center at 1204 West A, wants to move into the building at 206 N. Jeffers formerly occupied by Midwest Screen Print. Jason and Kayla Jensen, the Enzo owners, would buy and renovate the building at a cost of around $238,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.
Add your comments below
North Platte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nred help finding Mary Ann Sautter
|Apr 15
|SpaceCamp
|1
|Man charged with child abuse for alleged inappr... (May '11)
|Feb '17
|wtf
|20
|Committee assignments trigger a battle
|Jan '17
|pitsall
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Nov '16
|Mr platte
|1
|(NEW & SEALED) APPLE iPHONE 7 PLUS (FACTORY UNLOCK (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Allan
|1
|Repeated downpours to threaten flooding in cent... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephane Le Pig
|2
|find out who has been arrested are wanted in li... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|hottest sheets
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Platte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC