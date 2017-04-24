Bob Evnen announces candidacy for Secretary of State
Former Nebraska School Board member Bob Evnen, a Lincoln business law attorney, announced Monday that he run for Nebraska Secretary of State next year. He is endorsed by Sen. Deb Fischer, former state board of education member Mark Quandahl, as well as Reps.
