Accused bomb maker sentenced to penitentiary
A suspected bomb maker was sentenced Monday to two years in the state penitentiary for terrorizing his wife and child. Michael Jara, Sr., 44, was previously convicted in Lincoln County District Court of terroristic threats and child abuse that occurred Oct. 28 in a rural home between North Platte and Hershey on the south side of the Platte Valley.
