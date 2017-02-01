Woman charged in stabbing

A five-week investigation culminated Thursday in the arrest of a North Platte woman, charged in the stabling of another young woman in late December. The stabbing is believed to resulted from a meth deal that went bad, Police Spokesman John Deal said.

