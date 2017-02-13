String ensemble coming to North Platte
The third concert of the North Platte Concert Association's current season on Wednesday, Feb. 22 will feature Russian Quattro -- a renowned string ensemble with two cellists and two violinists. The show will start at 7:30 p.m. at the downtown Neville Center for the Performing Arts, also known as the old Fox Theater and the community playhouse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.
Add your comments below
North Platte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man charged with child abuse for alleged inappr... (May '11)
|Feb 2
|wtf
|20
|Committee assignments trigger a battle
|Jan '17
|pitsall
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Nov '16
|Mr platte
|1
|(NEW & SEALED) APPLE iPHONE 7 PLUS (FACTORY UNLOCK
|Sep '16
|Allan
|1
|Repeated downpours to threaten flooding in cent...
|Sep '16
|Stephane Le Pig
|2
|find out who has been arrested are wanted in li... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|hottest sheets
|1
|need tow truck to pull me out of median (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sheryl2775
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Platte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC