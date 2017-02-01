Second annual 'Dancing with the Stars' contest set
North Platte Fire Chief Dennis Thompson and district court reporter Muffy Morris will team up for the second annual Dancing with the Stars contest and fundraiser March 25 at the North Platte High Performing Arts Theater. ... More Dr. Kim Baxter will receive Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation's "Above and Beyond Award" at the Foundation's "Red & Black" recognition event on Friday, Feb. 3. ... More Mid-lains United Way hit its goal of $272,000, three months after the community campaign began, the group announced Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.
Add your comments below
North Platte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Committee assignments trigger a battle
|Jan 8
|pitsall
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Nov '16
|Mr platte
|1
|(NEW & SEALED) APPLE iPHONE 7 PLUS (FACTORY UNLOCK
|Sep '16
|Allan
|1
|Repeated downpours to threaten flooding in cent...
|Sep '16
|Stephane Le Pig
|2
|find out who has been arrested are wanted in li... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|hottest sheets
|1
|need tow truck to pull me out of median (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sheryl2775
|1
|Knobel Refrigeration (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|McKeever
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Platte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC