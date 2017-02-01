Second annual 'Dancing with the Stars...

Second annual 'Dancing with the Stars' contest set

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: North Platte Bulletin

North Platte Fire Chief Dennis Thompson and district court reporter Muffy Morris will team up for the second annual Dancing with the Stars contest and fundraiser March 25 at the North Platte High Performing Arts Theater. ... More Dr. Kim Baxter will receive Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation's "Above and Beyond Award" at the Foundation's "Red & Black" recognition event on Friday, Feb. 3. ... More Mid-lains United Way hit its goal of $272,000, three months after the community campaign began, the group announced Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Platte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Committee assignments trigger a battle Jan 8 pitsall 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! Nov '16 Mr platte 1
(NEW & SEALED) APPLE iPHONE 7 PLUS (FACTORY UNLOCK Sep '16 Allan 1
News Repeated downpours to threaten flooding in cent... Sep '16 Stephane Le Pig 2
find out who has been arrested are wanted in li... (Aug '16) Aug '16 hottest sheets 1
need tow truck to pull me out of median (Apr '16) Apr '16 sheryl2775 1
Knobel Refrigeration (Jul '15) Jul '15 McKeever 1
See all North Platte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Platte Forum Now

North Platte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Platte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

North Platte, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,069 • Total comments across all topics: 278,495,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC