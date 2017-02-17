Riggs, Ruffin successfully defend state wrestling championships
Braiden Ruffin of North Platte High School and Cameron Riggs of North Platte St. Pat's repeated as state champions on Saturday in the weight classes they won state titles last year. Riggs, who is 141-0 in his career, won his third state championship by technical fall with a score of 16-1 over Andrew Herley of Neligh-Oakdale in the Class D finals at 132 pounds.
