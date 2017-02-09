Proposal: Teachers could physically restrain violent students
Teachers could physically restrain violent students and remove unruly students from the classroom without facing legal action, under a bill proposed by Sen. Mike Groene. LB 595 would allow teachers and administrators to use physical force in the event that a student becomes physically violent toward the teacher, or another student, themselves or an administrator, or if they are destroying school property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.
Add your comments below
North Platte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man charged with child abuse for alleged inappr... (May '11)
|Feb 2
|wtf
|20
|Committee assignments trigger a battle
|Jan '17
|pitsall
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Nov '16
|Mr platte
|1
|(NEW & SEALED) APPLE iPHONE 7 PLUS (FACTORY UNLOCK
|Sep '16
|Allan
|1
|Repeated downpours to threaten flooding in cent...
|Sep '16
|Stephane Le Pig
|2
|find out who has been arrested are wanted in li... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|hottest sheets
|1
|need tow truck to pull me out of median (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sheryl2775
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Platte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC