Proposal: Teachers could physically restrain violent students

Teachers could physically restrain violent students and remove unruly students from the classroom without facing legal action, under a bill proposed by Sen. Mike Groene. LB 595 would allow teachers and administrators to use physical force in the event that a student becomes physically violent toward the teacher, or another student, themselves or an administrator, or if they are destroying school property.

