Nebraska Bill Targets Fuel-Price 'Bait and Switch'
Imagine seeing gasoline offered at a bargain price on a fuel-price sign. You pull into the gas station, only to find that this low-priced fuel is available at only one pump - and there are already a dozen customers waiting in line ahead of you to buy it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CSP.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Platte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man charged with child abuse for alleged inappr... (May '11)
|Thu
|wtf
|20
|Committee assignments trigger a battle
|Jan 8
|pitsall
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Nov '16
|Mr platte
|1
|(NEW & SEALED) APPLE iPHONE 7 PLUS (FACTORY UNLOCK
|Sep '16
|Allan
|1
|Repeated downpours to threaten flooding in cent...
|Sep '16
|Stephane Le Pig
|2
|find out who has been arrested are wanted in li... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|hottest sheets
|1
|need tow truck to pull me out of median (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sheryl2775
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Platte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC