Midwest economic survey suggests more improvement in January
Results from a monthly survey of business supply managers suggest economic conditions continue to improve in nine Midwest and Plains states. The Mid-America Business Conditions Index report released Wednesday says the overall economic index for the region rose to 54.7 in January from 53.1 in December.
