Legislature discusses 'water farm' procedures

The Legislature's Natural Resources Committee heard testimony Wednesday on a bill to provide oversight of projects that help Nebraska meet its obligations under a multi-state agreement to conserve water in theRepublicanRiver Basin. North Platte Sen. Mike Groene, sponsor of LB 218, said the bill is aimed at providing oversight of the N-CORPE project, an interlocal agency created in 2012 by four of the state's natural resources districts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.