Legislative committee kills 'two person crew' on trains
A bill to require at least a two-person crew on each train was killed Friday by the Legislature's Transportation and Telecommunications Committee on a 7-1 vote. The aim of the bill was to improve safety for train crews and the public, said Sen. Mike Groene, who introduced it.
