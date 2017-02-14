Great eclipse presentation by Derryl Barr
Derryl Barr, a former North Platte teacher and eclipse chaser, will speak at the North Platte Public Library at noon on Thursday, Feb. 23 on Eclipses Present . ... More Artworks will be auctioned this year at the annual North Platte Public School Foundation banquet, and artists are invited to submit their work.
