Gov. Ricketts to appear in North Platte

39 min ago Read more: North Platte Bulletin

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Thursday he will visit North Platte on Tuesday, Feb. 14, to discuss his legislative priorities and listen to Nebraskans. "Nebraskans are invited to join Gov. Ricketts at an upcoming legislative update," said Taylor Gage, the governor's public relations director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.

