Girls BB: St. Pat's buries Panthers

The St. Pat's Lady Irish basketball team finished their home season Thursday with a 54-18 trouncing of the Hershey Panthers. ... More The Boy Scouts of Troop 293 will hold their annual fund raising Soup and Pie Dinner from 10:30 a.m.2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 at First United Methodist Church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.