Cattlemen's Day set

The West Central Cattlemen's Day will be held Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in North Platte, starting at 5 p.m. Speakers include Randy Saner, Robert Tigner, Erin Laborie and Jim Jansen, all University of Nebraska Extension Educators, as well as Jay Parsons, Biosystems Economist Nebraska Extension. To pre-register, e-mail Randy Saner at rsaner2@unl.edu or contact the Lincoln-Logan-McPherson Extension Office at 308-532-2683.

