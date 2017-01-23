Weekend police: Counterfeit, swindle at Shopko, DUI
A counterfeit $50 bill showed up in North Platte on Jan. 18, leading to the arrest of a North Platte man, Aaron Thomas. Police spokesman John Deal said an officer went to Starting Gate Liquors to look into the complaint of counterfeiting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Platte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Committee assignments trigger a battle
|Jan 8
|pitsall
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Nov '16
|Mr platte
|1
|(NEW & SEALED) APPLE iPHONE 7 PLUS (FACTORY UNLOCK
|Sep '16
|Allan
|1
|Repeated downpours to threaten flooding in cent...
|Sep '16
|Stephane Le Pig
|2
|find out who has been arrested are wanted in li...
|Aug '16
|hottest sheets
|1
|need tow truck to pull me out of median (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sheryl2775
|1
|Knobel Refrigeration (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|McKeever
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Platte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC