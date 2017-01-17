U.S. HPV vaccinations low; HPV-related cancers up
Nearly, 40,000 new HPVassociated cancers are diagnosed each year in the U.S. according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. "We have very few vaccines to prevent cancers and here we have one and we should be using it," University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing-Lincoln Professor Nancy Waltman, Ph.D., said.
