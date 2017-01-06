Train derailment in Ellendale caused by a oerail defecta

Four cars of a train on its way from St. Paul to North Platte, Nebraska, went off the tracks near Ellendale on November 11. A flammable gas leak forced the temporary evacuation of the town. Calli B. Hite, Union Pacific director of corporate communications, says a rail defect caused the problem and when a small pile of railroad ties is removed before Monday, the site of the derailment will be finally be clear of all debris.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMT.