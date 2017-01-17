Strings, gypsy jazz set at Espresso Shop

Strings, gypsy jazz set at Espresso Shop

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: North Platte Bulletin

North Platte's finest string musicians the Treble Makers will perform Live at the Espresso on Saturday evening, Jan. 21. The Treble Makers began in 1993, when Diane Livingston and Tom Luke got together with pianist Larry Samuelson to play for a friend's wedding. Within a couple years, Cecelia Lawrence and Kay Toillion joined.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Platte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Committee assignments trigger a battle Jan 8 pitsall 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! Nov '16 Mr platte 1
(NEW & SEALED) APPLE iPHONE 7 PLUS (FACTORY UNLOCK Sep '16 Allan 1
News Repeated downpours to threaten flooding in cent... Sep '16 Stephane Le Pig 2
find out who has been arrested are wanted in li... Aug '16 hottest sheets 1
need tow truck to pull me out of median (Apr '16) Apr '16 sheryl2775 1
Knobel Refrigeration (Jul '15) Jul '15 McKeever 1
See all North Platte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Platte Forum Now

North Platte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Platte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

North Platte, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,082 • Total comments across all topics: 278,025,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC