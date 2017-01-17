Strings, gypsy jazz set at Espresso Shop

North Platte's finest string musicians the Treble Makers will perform Live at the Espresso on Saturday evening, Jan. 21. The Treble Makers began in 1993, when Diane Livingston and Tom Luke got together with pianist Larry Samuelson to play for a friend's wedding. Within a couple years, Cecelia Lawrence and Kay Toillion joined.

