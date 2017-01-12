Shooting suicide near Buffalo Bill overpass
After a foot chase in the area of the Buffalo Bill overpass, a man reportedly took his own life around 2 p.m. Sunday in North Platte. As of 5:20 p.m., officials had not released much information about the death, except to say that it was by shooting.
