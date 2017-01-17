Regional middle school honor band to perform
The North Platte Public Library's 'Celebrate Nebraska 150' brown bag series continues at noon on Thursday, Jan. 26 with a presentation on "President Andrew Johnson" by Andrew Lee. ... More Seventh and eighth grade band students from 16 schools who were nominated by band directors will have a special seminar, practice and concert on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the North Platte High Performing Arts Center.
