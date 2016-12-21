Rat Pack jazz coming to Neville Center

Rat Pack jazz coming to Neville Center

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: North Platte Bulletin

The music of Sinatra, Martin and the "Rat Pack" will be featured Jan. 8 downtown at the Neville Center for the Performing Arts. The Adams and Cooley Rat Pack Jazz will take a nostalgic trip to the past with music from "The Golden Era of Song" in a matinee performance presented by the North Platte Concert Association at 2 p.m. Vocalist Johnny Adams and Ron Cooley on guitar have worked together musically for years, and have known each other even longer, growing up in the same neighborhood in Omaha.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Platte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! Nov '16 Mr platte 1
(NEW & SEALED) APPLE iPHONE 7 PLUS (FACTORY UNLOCK Sep '16 Allan 1
News Repeated downpours to threaten flooding in cent... Sep '16 Stephane Le Pig 2
find out who has been arrested are wanted in li... Aug '16 hottest sheets 1
need tow truck to pull me out of median (Apr '16) Apr '16 sheryl2775 1
Knobel Refrigeration (Jul '15) Jul '15 McKeever 1
does anyone remember the resturant named burger... (Aug '11) Jul '15 North Platter -John 7
See all North Platte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Platte Forum Now

North Platte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Platte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
 

North Platte, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,636 • Total comments across all topics: 277,554,191

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC