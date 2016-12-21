Rat Pack jazz coming to Neville Center

The music of Sinatra, Martin and the "Rat Pack" will be featured Jan. 8 downtown at the Neville Center for the Performing Arts. The Adams and Cooley Rat Pack Jazz will take a nostalgic trip to the past with music from "The Golden Era of Song" in a matinee performance presented by the North Platte Concert Association at 2 p.m. Vocalist Johnny Adams and Ron Cooley on guitar have worked together musically for years, and have known each other even longer, growing up in the same neighborhood in Omaha.

