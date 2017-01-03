Railroad roundhouse program set at library
Their noon Brown Bag Series kicks off Thursday, Jan. 12 with "Iron Horse Stables: The History of the North Platte Railroad Roundhouses." Kaycee Anderson, a library staff member, will share the history of the Union Pacific roundhouses in North Platte, illustrating her talk with historical photos and information from extensive research.
