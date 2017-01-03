Parent engagement breakfast to boost ...

Parent engagement breakfast to boost involvement

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 1 Read more: SFGate

In this Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 photo, Mark Hernandez helps his grandson, Joseph Beourgeois decorate a snowman during a parent engagement breakfast at Lincoln Elementary School, in North Platte, Neb. Hernandez said he enjoys being able to spend the extra time with his grandson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Platte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! Nov '16 Mr platte 1
(NEW & SEALED) APPLE iPHONE 7 PLUS (FACTORY UNLOCK Sep '16 Allan 1
News Repeated downpours to threaten flooding in cent... Sep '16 Stephane Le Pig 2
find out who has been arrested are wanted in li... Aug '16 hottest sheets 1
need tow truck to pull me out of median (Apr '16) Apr '16 sheryl2775 1
Knobel Refrigeration (Jul '15) Jul '15 McKeever 1
does anyone remember the resturant named burger... (Aug '11) Jul '15 North Platter -John 7
See all North Platte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Platte Forum Now

North Platte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Platte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

North Platte, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,938 • Total comments across all topics: 277,606,304

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC