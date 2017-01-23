North Platte teen charged with sex assault

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Lincoln County sheriff's deputies were informed a girl student at a Lincoln County school claimed an older man sexually assaulted her. According the sheriff's office, deputies talked with school employees, and took the alleged victim to the Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center for an interview, where she said 19-year-old North Platte resident Levi Scott sexually assaulted her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.