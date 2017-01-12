North Platte man charged with child abuse
James Coleman, 31, spent two days in the Lincoln County jail and was released by paying the required 10% of a $75,000 bond. The case began June 4, when a police officer was called to Great Plains Health to check out injuries possibly caused by child abuse, police spokesman John Deal said.
Read more at North Platte Bulletin.
