North Platte man charge with meth, habitual crimes
An elderly North Platte man was arrested Wednesday after the results of a lab test confirmed methamphetamine in the home of a suspected dealer. Back on Nov. 11, police developed enough probable cause to obtain a search warrant for drugs at Doerschlag's home in the 600 block of N. Lincoln, police spokesman John Deal said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.
Add your comments below
North Platte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Committee assignments trigger a battle
|Jan 8
|pitsall
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Nov '16
|Mr platte
|1
|(NEW & SEALED) APPLE iPHONE 7 PLUS (FACTORY UNLOCK
|Sep '16
|Allan
|1
|Repeated downpours to threaten flooding in cent...
|Sep '16
|Stephane Le Pig
|2
|find out who has been arrested are wanted in li...
|Aug '16
|hottest sheets
|1
|need tow truck to pull me out of median (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sheryl2775
|1
|Knobel Refrigeration (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|McKeever
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Platte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC