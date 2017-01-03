North Platte couple charged with marijuana distribution
On Thursday at 10:36 a.m., officers developed enough probable cause to obtain a search warrant to look for drugs at a home in the 700 block of East 13th. Police spokesman John Deal said both Raymond Fogle, 64, and Teresa Fuoss, 47, are believe to be involved distributing marijuana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.
Add your comments below
North Platte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Nov '16
|Mr platte
|1
|(NEW & SEALED) APPLE iPHONE 7 PLUS (FACTORY UNLOCK
|Sep '16
|Allan
|1
|Repeated downpours to threaten flooding in cent...
|Sep '16
|Stephane Le Pig
|2
|find out who has been arrested are wanted in li...
|Aug '16
|hottest sheets
|1
|need tow truck to pull me out of median (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sheryl2775
|1
|Knobel Refrigeration (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|McKeever
|1
|does anyone remember the resturant named burger... (Aug '11)
|Jul '15
|North Platter -John
|7
Find what you want!
Search North Platte Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC