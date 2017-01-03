Neighbors report gunshots, North Plat...

Neighbors report gunshots, North Platte man arrested

The sounds of gunshots in the 1200 block of West 10th on Sunday evening called police to the scene, after residents there called 911. Police arrived around 7:15 p.m., and when an officer drove through the alley, he saw a man in on of the backyards in that block.

