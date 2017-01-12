Nebraska man pleads guilty to murder ...

Nebraska man pleads guilty to murder in wife's death

A man accused of killing his wife on their farm in western Nebraska has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. The Nebraska Attorney General's Office says 62-year-old Emerson Craig entered the plea Tuesday in North Platte's federal court.

