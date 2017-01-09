Nebraska farmers, ranchers speak at g...

Nebraska farmers, ranchers speak at generational transition meetings

At three January meetings, several Nebraska ranchers and farmers will discuss their experiences in transferring property to the next generations of their families. The Sandhills Task Force and other organizations are sponsoring the meetings, at which an estate planner will share some advice.

