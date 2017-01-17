Monday a.m: No electricity for one-third of city
It was an extra tough Monday morning for west and northwest sections of North Platte, who went without electrical power for nearly two hours. A failed insulator shut down 5 of the city's 15 substations, Lincoln County Emergency Manager Brandon Myers said, and crews were called out to drive the alleyways and inspect the overhead lines, looking for the cause.
