Man who ran stolen Blazer into river convicted

Daniel Founds, 30, who drove a stolen SUV into the river and set it on fire on the second day of the year, was convicted Thursday of two counts of theft as well as resisting arrest. Lincoln County Court Judge Kent Turnbull sentenced him to 30 days on each charge, but allowed the sentences to be served at the same time.

