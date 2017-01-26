'Love my cat' offers veterinary discount during February
The "Love My Cat" program has been a success for six years, so North Platte and Sutherland veterinary clinics will offer discounts in February to make spaying and neutering affordable. Since the Love My Cat program began in fall 2011, 3,798 cats been spayed and neutered in Lincoln County through the program, in addition to cats Paws-itive Partners helps year round, Paws-itive Partners Secretary Amanda Marquette said.
