Looking back at rare January ice storm
Two burning semi-trucks Sunday morning near Odessa served as stark reminders that roads became extremely hazardous due to a thin, clear layer of ice. Amazingly, only four vehicles slipped off state and federal roads in west central Nebraska, a spokeswoman for Troop D of Nebraska State Patrol said.
