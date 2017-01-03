Lawmakers kick off the 105th Nebraska legislative session
An exciting day at the Nebraska Capitol building, where 17 new and eight re-elected senators were sworn into the Nebraska legislature. At 10 a.m. sharp Wednesday morning, the 105th Nebraska Legislature came to session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Platte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Nov '16
|Mr platte
|1
|(NEW & SEALED) APPLE iPHONE 7 PLUS (FACTORY UNLOCK
|Sep '16
|Allan
|1
|Repeated downpours to threaten flooding in cent...
|Sep '16
|Stephane Le Pig
|2
|find out who has been arrested are wanted in li...
|Aug '16
|hottest sheets
|1
|need tow truck to pull me out of median (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sheryl2775
|1
|Knobel Refrigeration (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|McKeever
|1
|does anyone remember the resturant named burger... (Aug '11)
|Jul '15
|North Platter -John
|7
Find what you want!
Search North Platte Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC