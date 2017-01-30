Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful receives national award
Donations of new or gently used dresses are currently being accepted in preparation for sixth annual Dresses for a Cause boutique, which will be held on from 10 a.m.4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. ... More Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful attended the Keep America Beautiful National Conference in Washington, D.C. and came home with the Great American Cleanup Award. ... More The George Morton Chapter of the Colonial Dames of the 17th Century met for the quarterly meeting at Another Round Sports Bar and Grill in North Platte on Saturday, Jan. 21. ... More At the Buffalo Bill Birthday Bash Feb. 25, participants will go back to their childhood obsessions comic book heroes.
