Groene introduces delay in state aid certification
Lawmakers opened debate Monday on a bill that would delay the deadline for certifying state aid, budget authority and applicable allowable reserve percentages for state aid to schools. LB 119, introduced by Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, would delay the deadline from March 1 to June 1 for 2017 only.
