Governor to stop in North Platte
Gov. Pete Ricketts will visit North Platte on Friday morning, Jan. 13, to discuss the State of the State and highlight his legislative priorities. Ricketts will discuss his budget for the upcoming biennium, which he presents the day before to the Legislature, during the annual State of the State address.
