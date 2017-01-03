Former travel agent sentenced to prison

Former travel agent Ella Mae Sculley was sentenced Monday to 3-6 years in the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women for theft by deception. Sculley, 57, was convicted of shortchanging 19 clients through her agency -- either by booking them on a lower-priced vacation than what they'd bought, or not booking them even though they pre-paid.

