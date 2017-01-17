Emotions sink as healthcare insurance rates skyrocket
The feeling you get when you find out the cheapest catastrophic health insurance plan for your family is going to cost $1,900 per month this year. That is the situation for a North Platte man, Rob Kittle, who posted his situation in an online facebook discussion forum, No Limits North Platte.
