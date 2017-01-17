Emotions sink as healthcare insurance...

Emotions sink as healthcare insurance rates skyrocket

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: North Platte Bulletin

The feeling you get when you find out the cheapest catastrophic health insurance plan for your family is going to cost $1,900 per month this year. That is the situation for a North Platte man, Rob Kittle, who posted his situation in an online facebook discussion forum, No Limits North Platte.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Platte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Committee assignments trigger a battle Jan 8 pitsall 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! Nov '16 Mr platte 1
(NEW & SEALED) APPLE iPHONE 7 PLUS (FACTORY UNLOCK Sep '16 Allan 1
News Repeated downpours to threaten flooding in cent... Sep '16 Stephane Le Pig 2
find out who has been arrested are wanted in li... Aug '16 hottest sheets 1
need tow truck to pull me out of median (Apr '16) Apr '16 sheryl2775 1
Knobel Refrigeration (Jul '15) Jul '15 McKeever 1
See all North Platte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Platte Forum Now

North Platte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Platte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

North Platte, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,480 • Total comments across all topics: 278,164,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC