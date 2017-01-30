Drug suspect found not guilty
Spencer Bale, 43, was found not guilty Monday of possession of meth and marijuana after Lincoln County District Judge Donald Rowlands conducted a bench trial. Bale was arrested Feb. 17, 2016 on charges that were filed Sept.
