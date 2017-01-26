Colonial Dames meet in North Platte
The George Morton Chapter of the Colonial Dames of the 17th Century met for the quarterly meeting at Another Round Sports Bar and Grill in North Platte on Saturday, Jan. 21. ... More At the Buffalo Bill Birthday Bash Feb. 25, participants will go back to their childhood obsessions comic book heroes. ... More The Flat Rock Irregulars invite you to participate in the sixth annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 11. ... More The Treble Makers string quintet performed live at the Espresso Shop Saturday night downtown, prefaced by the fine gypsy jazz trio Blue Swing.
