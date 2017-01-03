City council sets stage for Francis St. to be extended
North Platte's East Francis St. will be extended for about a block and a half someday, after the city council agreed Tuesday to acquire the right of way. The city will pay the costs of building the street, including main utility lines, City Administrator Jim Hawks said in response to a question from Councilman Brook Baker.
