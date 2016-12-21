Burning stolen car crashes into river

Burning stolen car crashes into river

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: North Platte Bulletin

North Platte firefighters put out a fire late Monday morning in a stolen SUV that drove into the South Platte River. The Chevy Blazer was stolen during the early morning hours from a home at F and Silber, said Scott Torrez, the car's owner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Platte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! Nov '16 Mr platte 1
(NEW & SEALED) APPLE iPHONE 7 PLUS (FACTORY UNLOCK Sep '16 Allan 1
News Repeated downpours to threaten flooding in cent... Sep '16 Stephane Le Pig 2
find out who has been arrested are wanted in li... Aug '16 hottest sheets 1
need tow truck to pull me out of median (Apr '16) Apr '16 sheryl2775 1
Knobel Refrigeration (Jul '15) Jul '15 McKeever 1
does anyone remember the resturant named burger... (Aug '11) Jul '15 North Platter -John 7
See all North Platte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Platte Forum Now

North Platte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Platte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

North Platte, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,291 • Total comments across all topics: 277,557,206

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC