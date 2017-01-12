Basketball: Lady Panthers blow by Val...

Basketball: Lady Panthers blow by Valentine

After getting off to a shaky offensive start Friday, Hershey coasted to a 40-21 home win over Valentine to improve their record to 6-5 while Valentine remains winless at 0-12. ... More The only thing left to decide after the first quarter Friday in the Hershey game against Valentine was the margin of victory,as the Panthers crushed the visiting badgers 60-21.

