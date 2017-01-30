Agriculture Matters: 5K, 10K races

The "Agriculture Matters" 5K and 10K race will be held at the North Platte Recreation Center on Saturday, Feb. 4. The race celebrates the importance of agriculture to the state of Nebraska, and it will feature interactive activities and engaging education stations at the Rec Center, which are open to the public. The race starts at 9 a.m. Activities in the rec center start at 8 a.m. The Rec Center is at 1300 McDonald Rd. in North Platte.

