Wreaths laid at Fort McPherson

Gebhardt, a World War II veteran with VFW Post 1504 in North Platte, survived the Dust Bowl, the Great Depression and the war. On Saturday, the 91-year-old veteran endured another hardship -- bitter, 20-below wind chills on the coldest day of the year -- to lay wreaths at Fort McPherson National Cemetery / Shrine near Maxwell.

